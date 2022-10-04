Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

