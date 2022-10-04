Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

