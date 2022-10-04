Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

