Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 367,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 339,727 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

