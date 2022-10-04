Savant Capital LLC Takes $832,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,606,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.