Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 12,791 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 1,893,899 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $8,485,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 294,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.61. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

