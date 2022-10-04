Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.