Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,465,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

