Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

