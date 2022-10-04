Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57.

