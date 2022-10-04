Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after buying an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,533,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

