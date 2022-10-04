Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,226,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

