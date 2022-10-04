Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $41.60 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

