SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $219.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.33. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 94,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $523,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

