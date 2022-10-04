SeChain Trading Down 46.9% This Week (SNN)

SeChain (SNN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SeChain has a total market capitalization of $53,838.05 and approximately $83.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SeChain has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010703 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SeChain Profile
SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SeChain is snn.cash.
Buying and Selling SeChain
Receive News & Updates for SeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.