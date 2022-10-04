Secured MoonRat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00 (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $859,619.12 and $13,168.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile

Secured MoonRat Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonRat brings mechanism to BSC ecosystem: Earn $BNB just by holding $SMRAT token MoonRat is an innovator and the first to bring the EarnBNB feature and anti-whale mechanisms to holders on the Binance Smart Chain network. MoonRat is a community-driven, fair-launched decentralized finance project and aims to bring passive income to holders. Telegram | Medium “

