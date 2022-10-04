SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $689.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

