Seele-N Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $201.43 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.82 or 1.00018420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

