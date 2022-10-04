SENSO (SENSO) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SENSO has a market capitalization of $301.72 million and approximately $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SENSO

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens.”

