Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

