Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

