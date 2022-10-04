Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

