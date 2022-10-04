Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 803 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

