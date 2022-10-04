Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

