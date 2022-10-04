Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.