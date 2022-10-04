Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 773,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

