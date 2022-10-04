Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

