Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

