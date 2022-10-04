Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,197.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,110.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

