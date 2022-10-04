Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIGB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 322,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,154,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

