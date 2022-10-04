Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.