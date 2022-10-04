Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

