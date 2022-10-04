Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,379 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,720,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

