Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $431.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.91.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

