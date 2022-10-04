Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 283,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.