Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

VGT opened at $316.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.