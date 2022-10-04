Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

