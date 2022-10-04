Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 849,962 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.71 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.