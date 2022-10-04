Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

