Shadows Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,781.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $598,013.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

