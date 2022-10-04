Shard 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $482,431.54 and approximately $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Shard

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD.ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.