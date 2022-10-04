Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Hits 1-Day Volume of $705,571.00 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for $19.35 or 0.00096293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a market cap of $1.42 million and $705,571.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

