Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $385,958.00

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $321,482.94 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for about $14.92 or 0.00074294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

