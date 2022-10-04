Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and approximately $244.43 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,658,929,282,839 coins and its circulating supply is 589,384,801,045,134 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

