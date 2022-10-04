Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Shibaken Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. Shibaken Finance has a total market cap of $386,829.77 and $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Shibaken Finance Coin Profile
Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shibaken Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shibaken Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shibaken Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.