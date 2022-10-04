SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Hits $72,856.35

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $72,856.35 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

