Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,433.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

