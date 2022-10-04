Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 16.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Trading Up 4.6 %

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

