Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Decreases By 9.7%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. ACNB has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 355.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ACNB by 253.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $343,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

