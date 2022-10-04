Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Declines By 9.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.